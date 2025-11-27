NR observes Constitution Day with spl ceremony

NEW DELHI: Northern Railway observed Constitution Day on Wednesday with a special ceremony at its headquarters, where General Manager Ashok Kumar Verma led senior officials in a pledge to uphold the values and principles of the Constitution.

The programme began with the collective reading of the Preamble, reaffirming the organisation’s commitment to justice, equality, liberty and the democratic ideals enshrined in the nation’s founding document.

Officials said the observance reminded citizens and institutions of their duty to uphold constitutional values. Northern Railway added that this year’s event was significant, reaffirming its commitment to the Constitution and its role in nation-building.