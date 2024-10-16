NR launches intensive 3-day cleanliness drive

NEW DELHI: Northern Railway is set to launch a three-day intensive cleanliness drive from 17 to 19 October 2024 as part of the Special Campaign 4.0. The drive will focus on key areas including stations, workshops, and depots, ensuring a thorough and impactful clean-up across its network.



A.K. Verma, General Manager of Northern Railway, has instructed officials to ensure the campaign covers all major stations and facilities. Senior and junior administrative officers have been appointed to supervise the initiative, with inspections set to cover station areas, approach roads, platforms, offices, toilets, footbridges,

tracks, and food stalls.

As part of the campaign, officers will identify and document 10 of the worst-affected locations, detailing the quantity of waste and scrap to be cleared, as well as the space that will be reclaimed.

The drive will involve collaboration from all departments within Northern Railway.