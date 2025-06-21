NR hands over ₹1 crore cheque to family of deceased loco pilot

Moradabad: The Northern Railway has provided a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Sushil Lal, a loco pilot from the Moradabad Division, who died in an accident on March 11. The payment was made under a special salary package scheme approved in January 2025 to offer financial support to families of railway employees in the event of accidental death.

The cheque was handed over by Northern Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Verma, who reiterated the importance of employee welfare and the need for prompt support in times of crisis. The payment, made to Lal’s widow, is in addition to the settlement and ex-gratia amounts released by the Personnel Department.

Senior officers from Northern Railway attended the handover and extended condolences to the bereaved family. Verma said that while no compensation can make up for a lost life, such financial support can help secure the future of the deceased’s family.

The Personnel Department and SBI officials, including Dr Ajay Soyal and branch manager Himanshu Chauhan, were acknowledged for their swift coordination in processing the payment.