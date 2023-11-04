Now, shuttle bus service from Metro stns to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

New Delhi: Delhi’s transport department has agreed to run dedicated bus services in a loop connecting Metro stations near Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here, the Culture Ministry said on Friday.



Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is continuously exploring the modality of convenience for the visitors. It was noticed that visitors were experiencing issues of connectivity between metro stations and Sangrahalaya located at Teen Murti Bhawan, it said in a statement.

The bus service has started operating from November 1, 2023, the statement said.