Now, shell out more for your ride as auto and taxi fares hiked in city

In the wake of rising CNG fares in Delhi since the last few months, Delhi government has approved the revised fare for autorickshaws and taxis in the national Capital.

According to the new fares, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for autorick

shaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge afterwards has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11.

There has been no increase in waiting charges and night charges for autorickshaws, while the charges for extra luggage have been hiked from Rs 7.50 to Rs 10.

For taxis, the existing charge for the first km was Rs 25 for both AC and non-AC types, which will go up to Rs 40. The per kilometre charge after metre down will increase to Rs 17 for non-AC and Rs 20 for AC taxis. Before the revision, they were Rs 14 for non-AC and Rs 16 for AC.

The last revision in the auto-rickshaw fares happened in 2020 while that for taxis which include black-and-yellow taxis, economy taxis and premium taxis happened nine years back in 2013.

As per a government statement, the revision of prices comes as a relief to nearly two lakh autorickshaw and taxi drivers who had to bear more cost due to recent hikes in the CNG prices

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received many representations from the autorickshaw and taxi associations or unions on this issue. Considering the need, a committee of 13 members was formed in May 2022 to review and recommend the fare in the wake of the increasing rate of CNG, cost and maintenance of autorickshaws and taxi, and various other issues affecting the net earnings of autorickshaw and taxi drivers.

The committee recommended revising the fare for black and yellow taxi and economy taxi which was then reviewed and now notified by the Kejriwal government.

Commenting on this, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal, Delhi has continuously worked for the citizens of the city. The drivers of auto and Taxi have been incurring high expenses due to hikes in CNG prices in the last few months. The new fares will help them

to cope with the rising CNG prices. I would like to assure all the drivers that the Kejriwal government is standing

with them and will keep supporting them in the best possible manner.”