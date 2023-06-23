Now reach Airport (T-3) from New Delhi station in 16 mins

New Delhi: The operational speed of the Metro trains on the 23-km-long Airport Express Line (AEL) connecting New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 via IGI Airport has been increased from 100 KMPH to 110 KMPH from Thursday onwards, the DMRC said.



The decision to increase the speed of the trains was taken after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) received the mandatory approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), it said.

The DMRC said with the increase in the operational speed to 110 kilometers per hour, passengers can now reach Airport (T-3) from New Delhi station in just around 16 minutes.

“This speed enhancement has also brought the airport much closer to the city centre Rajiv Chowk which is accessible within 15 minutes now. The total travel time from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 metro station after the current increase will be around 20 minutes. Further, the total travel time on the entire AEL will be reduced to 19 minutes only, after the maximum speed limit of 120 KMPH is ultimately implemented in coming days,” it said in a statement.

With this enhancement, the DMRC has set a new benchmark in the Indian metro sector by achieving a remarkable speed of 110 kmph and continues to hold the

distinction of being one of the fastest metro systems in the country, it said.

On March 22, the Delhi Metro had increased the operational speed of metro trains from 90 KMPH to 100 KMPH on the Airport Express Line, DMRC officials said.

The speed of trains will further be increased from 110 KMPH to 120 KMPH after getting the necessary clearance subsequently, they said.

“The combination of high-speed travel and hassle-free connectivity to the airport offers commuters a convenient and economical option,” the DMRC said.

In addition, the DMRC has also recently taken measures for passenger convenience in terms of fast and cashless ticketing options through QR codes and WhatsApp based ticketing which eliminates need for travellers especially those arriving from abroad to go to ticket counters and stand in queue, the DMRC added.