Now, free Wi-Fi facility at Delhi HC for lawyers, general public

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday launched free Wi-Fi facility on its premises for advocates, litigants and the general public to help them have seamless access to legal resources like case information and other data.



The facility, which marks a major step toward the modernisation of judicial infrastructure, will improve the efficiency and experience of all those who use it, court officials said.

During phase 1 of the initiative, the free OTP-based Wi-Fi facility will be available at ‘A’ Block, ‘B’ Block, ‘C’ Block, Extension Block, Mediation Centre and the Lawyers’ Cafeteria.

Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Manmohan launched the facility in the presence of Justice Rajiv Shakdher (Chairman of Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Accessibility Committee) and its members- Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva, Sanjeev Narula, Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Swarana Kanta Sharma and Girish Kathpalia, besides other judges.

Apart for the Wi-Fi facility, the judges also launched several other initiatives, including the new website of the high court and a virtual tour which will provide a glimpse of the court premises to the viewers.

Through the virtual tour, people can get visual information about the court complex and amenities. It is a simulation of an existing location, usually composed of a sequence of videos, still images or 360-degree images.

Speaking at the event, Justice Manmohan said all four projects will ensure more accessibility to the Delhi High Court not only for lawyers but also the litigants.