Now, DU offers one-year master’s path under NEP

NEW DELHI: In a significant overhaul of postgraduate education, the University of Delhi has finalised guidelines to introduce one-year Master’s programmes under the National Education Policy, beginning with the 2026 academic session. The move, the biggest shift at the PG level since the introduction of the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP), will initially apply to students graduating from DU’s four-year undergraduate courses.

The one-year Master’s option will run alongside existing two-year programmes, with both formats coexisting. In the initial phase, eligibility will be limited to DU students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree with a major in the same subject, while students with three-year degrees or four-year degrees with a minor will remain eligible only for two-year PG courses. The programme will be offered selectively in departments where the subject is available as a four-year major at the undergraduate level. DU has also finalised a seat-allocation formula, capping one-year PG seats at a minimum of 20 per cent of the sanctioned intake, with variations depending on department size.