Now, BJP promises ‘Revdis’: AAP chief

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Friday, accusing the party of blatant hypocrisy and a lack of vision for the Capital. The sharp criticism came after BJP’s manifesto proposed shutting down the widely celebrated Mohalla Clinics, a move Kejriwal termed as “deeply saddening” and “anti-people.”

“Today, we will go across Delhi and ask the people whether they want Mohalla Clinics or not. Those who support Mohalla Clinics should vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Those who want them shut should vote for the BJP,” declared Kejriwal at a press conference, underscoring the clinics’ transformative impact on Delhi’s healthcare system.

The Mohalla Clinics initiative, which offers free consultations, medicines, diagnostic tests, and preventive care, has received global recognition. Leaders like former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and WHO officials have hailed it as a model for accessible healthcare. Kejriwal highlighted its success, saying, “These clinics save people time, money, and ensure timely treatment. Households save ₹500-₹2000 every month because of this initiative.”

Criticising BJP’s contradictory stance, Kejriwal dubbed their manifesto a “Kejriwal-Patra,” alleging it merely echoed AAP’s welfare schemes.

“The BJP’s manifesto can be summed up in one line: ‘The work being done by Arvind Kejriwal is commendable, and we will continue it.’ If BJP plans to copy my initiatives, why should people vote for them? Kejriwal is the best person

to implement Kejriwal’s ideas,” he said with a pointed jibe.

He also questioned the BJP’s sincerity, asking if National President JP Nadda had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval for the manifesto. “The PM has repeatedly criticised these welfare measures as ‘Revdis.’ Now, BJP promises the same schemes. Will PM Modi admit he was wrong and that Arvind Kejriwal was right all along?” Kejriwal asked.

The Delhi former Chief Minister slammed the BJP for failing to address critical issues like law and order, housing for Jhuggi dwellers, and registration for unauthorised colonies. He reminded the audience of BJP’s unfulfilled promises from 2020, such as building houses for every Jhuggi dweller and regularizing unauthorized colonies. “In 10 years, they’ve built only 4,500 houses for Jhuggi residents. At this pace, it will take 1,000 years to deliver on their promise,” he remarked.

He further accused BJP of ignoring public safety, noting, “Gang wars and shootings have become common in Delhi, yet their manifesto doesn’t mention law and order. Their entire manifesto is hollow and filled with lies.”

Kejriwal reiterated his party’s focus on governance over politics. “We don’t know how to play politics; we only know how to work. Our work is so impactful that even BJP workers’ families benefit from it,” he asserted.

Concluding his fiery speech, Kejriwal urged Delhiites to choose wisely. “If BJP plans to follow our lead, then vote for the original AAP. The people of Delhi know that only we can deliver on our promises,” he said.