Novaneo Hosp, Delhi Cancer Hosp screen 500 women in 1-day cervical cancer drive

New Delhi: In a major boost to preventive healthcare, Novaneo Hospital and Delhi Cancer Hospital on Tuesday screened over 500 women at a free cervical cancer camp organised on the occasion of World Cancer Day, setting a Guinness World Records benchmark for the highest number of Pap/HPV samples collected within eight hours.



Held at the Novaneo Hospital campus in Budh Vihar in collaboration with the All India Terapanth Mahila Mandal, the camp ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and emerged as one of the largest single-day cervical cancer screening initiatives conducted by a hospital in the Capital. A team of 30–40 medical professionals carried out more than 500 pap smear tests under the supervision of Guinness World Records representatives.

Dr. Parveen Jain, Director of Delhi Cancer Hospital and Novaneo Hospital and a medical oncologist with over 28 years of experience, said the initiative was aimed at breaking fear and misinformation around cancer. “Cervical cancer is one of the most common yet preventable cancers among Indian women. With timely screening and vaccination, it can be detected at a pre-cancerous stage and effectively treated,” he said.

Women from diverse age groups participated in large numbers, with most in the 25–35 age bracket and several above 50 years. Many participants said they were impressed by the hygiene standards, smooth coordination and counselling provided during the camp. Doctors and healthcare workers also counselled women on risk factors, early warning signs and the importance of regular screening, while guiding those requiring follow-up care.

Some concerns were, however, raised over access to test reports, which will be shared digitally via WhatsApp. Several elderly and uneducated women expressed apprehension about understanding reports and seeking further consultation if abnormalities are detected.

Beyond the camp, the initiative highlighted the clinical strengths of the two institutions. While Novaneo Hospital is known for its advanced neonatal and paediatric care, Delhi Cancer Hospital continues to focus on accessible oncology services, offering affordable treatment and a seven-day oncology daycare facility.

Organisers said the record-setting camp underlined the importance of hospital-led community outreach in early diagnosis and pledged to continue similar initiatives to expand cancer awareness and screening across Delhi.