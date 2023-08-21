Notorious Jitender Gogi gang criminal arrested

New Delhi: In a dramatic operation, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has apprehended a criminal and a significant member of the notorious Jitender Gogi gang.



The arrest took place following an intense exchange of gunfire, during which he sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg. This development has dealt a major blow to organised crime in the region, an official informed on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep alias Choti (27) a native of Haryana’s Sonepat, who is a well-known figure in criminal circles and is implicated in a series of serious crimes, including over a dozen cases of attempted murder, robbery, extortion, and violations of the Arms Act.

The apprehension is a result of the relentless efforts of the Special Cell under the leadership of Inspectors Vinay Pal and Arvind Singh, Special CP, Special Cell HGS Dhaliwal said.

Adding further Dhaliwal stated that the operation unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, when the Special Cell received credible information about Sandeep’s presence in the area. Acting swiftly, the police team confronted Sandeep, who attempted to evade capture by speeding away on a motorcycle. A high-stakes chase ensued, culminating in a confrontation during which Sandeep opened fire on the pursuing police officers. In response, the police returned fire in self-defence, resulting in Sandeep’s injury.