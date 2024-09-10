Notorious ‘Jija-Sala’ duo arrested in South Delhi theft cases: Police

NEW DELHI: ‘Jija-Sala’ duo were arrested by the Delhi Police for a series of thefts and burglary cases in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area.

The accused were identified as Lakhan Singh (42), son of Magan Singh, and Kirti Pal Singh (39), son of Sardar Singh, both residents of Dutt Nagar, Kamla Market, Baroda, Gujarat.

According to police, the duo was apprehended during a routine patrol operation. The police also recovered two button-activated knives, house-breaking tools, and a stolen motorcycle. Both individuals are known offenders, with more than 11 prior cases against them, and are relatives, identified as brothers-in-law.

The incident occurred on Friday near the Sainik Farms area of Indira Enclave in South Delhi. The police team, led by SHO Rakesh Dadwal, Additional SHO Inspector Pawan, and supervised by ACP K.M. Priyanka, was conducting patrols in response to a recent rise in street crimes such as auto-lifting and house thefts.

The alert officers spotted two suspicious men on a motorcycle who attempted to flee but were intercepted after a brief chase. Upon questioning, the two men failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for their presence in the area.

During a search, the officers discovered two knives and a set of house-breaking tools. Additionally, the motorcycle they were riding was identified as stolen from the Keshav Puram area.

Both are highly experienced criminals. Lakhan Singh and Kirti Pal Singh, members of the Interstate Tala Chabi Sikligar gang from Gujarat, were arrested and charged under the Arms Act. Known for thefts, they used tactics like wearing two layers of clothing to evade CCTV detection. Lakhan had nine prior cases, including theft and robbery, while Kirti had 11 cases and a non-bailable warrant.

Lakhan Singh had been declared a proclaimed offender in multiple cases by various Delhi courts.