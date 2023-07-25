Notorious criminal arrested in murder case

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a notorious criminal who had been evading arrest for a year in connection with a sensational kidnapping-cum-murder case, officials informed on Tuesday.



The accused has been identified as Rohit (20) a resident of Shahbad Dairy, Delhi, who was captured by authorities last week in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police Crime Branch stated that the incident took place in 2022 when Rohit, in collaboration with his maternal uncles and other associates, mercilessly murdered one Sandeep alias Paaji, a Rohini resident.

A case was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station, encompassing sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons

in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While the other accomplices involved in the heinous crime were apprehended. However, Rohit managed to evade the clutches of law enforcement until now. The dedicated officers of the Crime Branch’s

received a tip-off last week about the fugitive’s presence in Aligarh, UP.

Taking swift action, a team led by Inspector Pawan Singh and supervised by ACP Yashpal Singh conducted a

meticulously planned operation in Aligarh, ultimately leading to the arrest of the absconding criminal, Yadav confirmed.