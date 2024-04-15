Notorious carjacker in police net

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a notorious carjacker following a brief exchange of gunfire in South-West Delhi’s Lado Sarai area. Acting on information from an anonymous source, the Crime Branch swiftly moved to capture the criminal. The arrested accused was identified as Suraj Gulliya also known as Ullu (24), son of Mahender, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana.



According to the Police, the accused was engaged in a scuffle before being subdued by the team of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch. He was found in possession of a loaded country-made pistol, three live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle. The arrest took place around 4 pm near the cremation ground link road from MG Road to MB Road, where Gulia was intercepted while riding a Pulsar motorcycle.

The operation was based on confidential tips and led by Crime Branch’s Inspector Sushil Kumar under the close supervision of ACP Naresh Solanki.

The team was well-prepared, having strategically positioned themselves to capture Gulia as he attempted to flee the scene.

The accused Suraj Gulia has a notorious criminal background, linked to nine major carjacking and robbery cases across Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

His criminal activities date back to 2015 when he joined a local gang, notorious for their violent carjackings and robberies, creating a reign of terror in the region.

Despite coming from a wealthy ‘Jamindar’ family, he dropped out of school after the 10th grade and immersed himself in a life of crime. Despite multiple arrests and stints in jail, he resumed his criminal activities each time he was released.

He was last involved in an armed robbery in 2020 and had since been hiding, working under assumed identities, including as a tractor driver in Pataudi, Haryana.