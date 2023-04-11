Notification on Delhi mayoral poll to be issued on April 12

New Delhi: Notification on the upcoming Delhi mayoral poll is expected to be issued on April 12, official sources said on Monday. After the notification is issued, the nomination process is likely to end on April 18, and the mayoral poll is expected to be held on April 26, they said.



Incumbent Shelly Oberoi will continue to hold charge of the top post till a new mayor is elected, official sources had said on April 3. The fresh mayoral poll in Delhi is likely to be held late April, officials had said.

Oberoi, an AAP councillor, was elected as the mayor of Delhi on February 22. She defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes. Oberoi polled 150 votes, while Gupta received 116 votes out of the total 266 votes polled. The voting was held at the Civic Centre the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi had got the mayor in the fourth attempt since the earlier elections were stalled amid ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.