Notices to JJ cluster residents in RK Puram: DDA denies allegations

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued a statement on Thursday, denying the allegations regarding issuing notices to JJ cluster residents in Sector 12 R K Puram to vacate their houses within a week. “As regards the issue of alleged targeting JJ dwellers with the specific intent of uprooting them, it is to be seen that rehabilitation and relocation of Jhuggi Jhopri dwellers of Delhi is administered by Delhi Slum & Jhuggi Jhopri Rehabilitation & Relocation Policy 2015 of DUSIB (GNCTD). Claims made on the contrary are only aimed at misleading people,” they said.

The authority further explained, “In cases where in situ slum rehabilitation is not feasible, in terms of the Delhi Govt’s ibid Policy, JJ Dwellers are relocated by DDA. Hence, the question of ‘targeting,’ ‘demolishing,’ or ‘evicting’ as being alleged, does not arise and the assertions to this effect are patently false. Any such exercise undertaken, as and when and if at all, is done as per the policy of Delhi government.”