‘Notices being issued to CM to stop him from campaigning’

New Delhi: Repeated law-enforcement notices are being issued to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls as the BJP wants to fight elections through the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, the AAP alleged on Thursday.

AAP chief Kejriwal was issued a summons by the Enforcement Directorate last week, his fourth notice by the agency. He has been asked to appear before the ED on January 18 or January 19.

“How does the BJP know that ED will arrest Kejriwal? I want to ask them that when the ED does not know whether he is being called as a witness or an accused, how does the BJP know that he will be arrested?” Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi said.

“How does the BJP know that ED summonses are being served to arrest him? The script of ED summonses is written at the BJP headquarters. The BJP decides whom to arrest and then CBI and ED are directed to launch cases, conduct raids. This is what is happening with Kejriwal,” she claimed in a press conference. Atishi reiterated that the summonses were being issued to arrest Kejriwal in order to stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed Arvind Kejriwal for repeatedly skipping the Enforcement Directorate’s summonses and said he is fearing his arrest as he knows that he is the “kingpin” of the alleged excise scam. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged Kejriwal did not appear before the ED as he was “sweating” in winter and “shaking in fear” anticipating his arrest since he knows that he is the kingpin of the excise police scam.