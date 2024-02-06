Notice has no mention of FIR, such theatrics not good: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi Police Crime Branch’s notice to him over his allegations that the BJP was attempting to “poach” AAP MLAs has no mention of any FIR and asserted that the country will not progress by such “theatrics”.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Kejriwal said “we will see to it” when asked about his reply to the notice.

“There is only one party that is buying everyone. Those who toppled governments in Goa and Karnataka, poached NCP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, and tried to destabilise Congress government in Rajasthan, also contacted our MLAs,” he said.

Kejriwal, who is also AAP convener, said that the Delhi Police officers were made to indulge in “theatrics” by their “political bosses”, which was quite “insulting” for them.

“I pity those officers. Young officers join police with a lot of idealism that they will protect women and reduce crime. They never think that they will be made to indulge in theatrics. Is that why they joined the police? The officers must have been feeling bad. This insult was caused by their political bosses,” he said.

A team of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Sunday also visited Delhi minister Atishi’s home over the MLA ‘poaching’ allegations and served her a notice. Kejriwal received the notice on Saturday.

The two AAP leaders were asked to respond to the notice by Monday.

‘They are asking who tried to poach AAP MLAs. The very people who are sending Crime Branch officers are those who tried to poach our MLAs,’ the chief minister added. He alleged “authoritarianism” was prevailing in the country and governments were being overthrown by using the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal has skipped multiple ED summons in connection with excise policy linked money laundering case, alleging it was a BJP conspiracy to overthrow the AAP government in Delhi by putting him under arrest.