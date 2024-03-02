Not unique: BJP says routine economic report

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president, Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the economic survey presented in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday was not unique and a routine economic report.

This comes in the face of the Economic Survey report for 2023-24 presented in the Assembly by Finance Minister, Atishi, where she mentioned that work of the Delhi Jal Board, hospitals, Mohalla Clinics and the Farishtey Scheme have allegedly been obstructed. On the other hand, Virender Sachdeva called these

false claims. “The claim of Delhi’s Finance Minister regarding a rapid economic recovery in Delhi post-COVID has nothing unique as the economy of the entire country had already begun to pick up pace from last year, especially in metropolitan cities. The claim of the Finance Minister that only 1.5 per cent of the country’s population lives in Delhi contributes 4 per cent to the GDP is laughable as there is no contribution from the Delhi government in this,” he stated.