‘Not even a phone call’: Sisodia on BJP govt’s indifference to toppers

New Delhi: Former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia sharply criticised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her government for not acknowledging the achievements of Delhi government school’s toppers after the CBSE results were declared. Despite the hard work of students, Sisodia pointed out the lack of recognition from the CM, highlighting a sharp contrast with past years.

“For 8 days, the Chief Minister has not even considered it necessary to congratulate the toppers of her own government schools,” Sisodia said, expressing disappointment over the absence of any official recognition.

He added, “So much indifference? So much indifference? The children worked hard all year… the families cherished dreams... and the Chief Minister does not have even the free time to make a phone call?” The criticism comes as the Delhi government has yet to release the pass percentage or names of toppers, a practice that had been followed annually since 2015.

Manish Sisodia lamented the absence of recognition for Delhi government school toppers this year, noting, “The chair of power has become so big that the hard work of the children seems small.” Despite this, he met the toppers on Tuesday, continuing the tradition. Reflecting on past years, he recalled how students were once felicitated at public ceremonies and even met the Chief Minister.