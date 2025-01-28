Not afraid of legal action, won't let people die in Delhi due to poisonous water: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: A day after accusing BJP-governed Haryana of mixing "poison" in the Yamuna river, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he was not afraid of legal action and asserted he would not let people die in Delhi because of the "dirty, poisonous water".

Kejriwal claimed in a press conference that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO, in a letter on Monday, confirmed that a "poison" called ammonia had been mixed with the water supplied from the neighbouring state.

Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini has refuted Kejriwal's charge and threatened to file a defamation suit against him if he did not apologise.

Kejriwal said Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann would meet Election Commission officials at 4 pm in connection with the matter.

Hitting back at Saini, the AAP supremo said the Haryana chief minister should not play politics on the issue. "It is sinful, you will face the curse of the people."

"They are threatening to file a case against me. They sent me to jail, will they hang me now?" he asked.

The former chief minister asserted that he would not let the people of Delhi drink the "poisonous water" and die.

The BJP should refrain from its "dirty politics", he demanded and urged the Haryana chief minister to release clean water in the Yamuna.

DJB CEO Shilpa Shinde had on Monday refuted Kejriwal's allegation in a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, calling the claim "factually incorrect, without basis, and misleading".

She had clarified that the DJB regularly monitored water quality and accordingly adjusted the treatment process.

Shinde had also said ammonia levels in the Yamuna naturally increased during winters due to reduced flow and the mixing of untreated sewage or industrial waste upstream.