‘Not afraid of legal action, won’t let people die due to poisonous water’

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has issued a defiant challenge to the BJP-led Haryana government over the ongoing supply of toxic water to Delhi, declaring that he would not allow the people of the Capital to suffer or drink poisoned water. His comments come amid mounting concerns over dangerously high ammonia levels in the raw water coming into Delhi from Haryana.

In a scathing response to the BJP’s attempts to silence him through legal threats, Kejriwal called the supply of polluted water a “grave sin” and vowed to fight for the health and safety of Delhi’s residents. The controversy revolves around the increasing levels of ammonia in water from the Yamuna River, which Delhi’s water treatment plants are ill-equipped to handle. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has confirmed that the ammonia levels in the incoming water are dangerously high, putting the public at severe risk.

During a media interaction, Kejriwal stated, “The Delhi Jal Board’s letter yesterday clearly stated that the levels of ammonia toxicity in the raw water are extremely high. Haryana’s Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini must not politicise this matter. It’s a grave sin, and you will face the curse of the

people. If you provide dirty, poisonous water to the public, people will suffer.”

The former Delhi Chief Minister expressed his outrage over the BJP’s response, which has included threats of legal action against him for raising the issue. He said, “Go ahead, file a case. Is there anything left that you haven’t already done? You’ve sent me to jail, so hang me if you must. File a case, but will you kill the people? Will you supply poisonous water to the people of Delhi? If Kejriwal raises his voice against it, you threaten to file a case. File it if you want, but I won’t let the people of Delhi die. I won’t

allow the people of Delhi to drink poisoned water.”

Kejriwal further criticised the Haryana government for focusing on legal actions instead of addressing the real issue, ensuring that Delhi receives clean and safe water. He added, “The BJP must stop its dirty politics. Don’t try to scare us with cases. Nayab Singh Saini should advise his party to stop this filthy behaviour.”

Meanwhile, AAP’s Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who has been at the forefront of addressing this water crisis, met with the Election Commission today to demand immediate action. The meeting comes after Kejriwal and Punjab Chief

Minister Bhagwant Mann’s earlier discussions with the Election Commission, where they sought a solution to the contaminated water issue.

Atishi confirmed that the Election Commission has shown understanding of the gravity of the situation, with assurances that they would take steps to address the water contamination. Atishi shared, “The Election Commission has promised that they will listen to both sides, the Haryana government’s perspective and Delhi’s concerns, and make a decision in favor of the people of Delhi.”

She emphasised that the increasing ammonia levels in the water were a direct threat to the public’s health. “The Delhi Jal Board has confirmed that the ammonia levels have gone up to 6.5 parts per million (PPM), while our treatment plants can only handle up to 2 PPM. This means we are dealing with poisoned water. If this continues, Delhi’s water treatment plants will be forced to shut down, and 30 per cent of the population will be left without clean water,” Atishi warned.

Both Kejriwal and Atishi have urged the Election Commission to intervene and hold the Haryana government accountable for its role in the water contamination. Kejriwal’s statement resonates as a call to action, “I won’t allow the people of Delhi to drink poisoned water. The BJP can try to silence me with cases, but I will not stop fighting for the health

of the people.”