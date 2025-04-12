Nose pin helps solve murder; property dealer, aide nabbed

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a property dealer and his domestic helper for the chilling murder of his wife and for dumping her body in a drain, allegedly over a familial and monetary dispute.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Chhawla Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Seema (47) wife of Anil Kumar resident of Dwarka, Delhi, however the accused were identified as Shiv Shankar (35) son of Ram Raj Pandey resident of Dhingure, Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, and Anil Kumar (47) son of Prem Singh resident of Dwarka, Delhi.

According to the police, the identification of the body, found dumped in a drain, was made possible through a nose pin worn by the victim, which turned out to be a crucial piece of evidence.

The case came to light on March 15 at around 4:00 PM when police received information about a female body lying in the Najafgarh drain near Nirmal Dham.

The body was wrapped in a cloth and tied with a stone, indicating an attempt to conceal the crime and prevent the body from being recovered.

Police teams from the Dwarka District immediately rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation under an FIR registered at Chhawla Police Station.

With no immediate identification available, police launched extensive efforts to determine the identity of the deceased. It was during this process that a nose pin worn by the woman emerged as a turning point.

Upon magnifying the hallmark on the nose pin and tracing its manufacturer, investigators were able to confirm the identity of the woman as Seema. She was the wife of Anil Kumar, a local property dealer and builder.

Following the identification, suspicion grew around the household members. Police arrested Shiv Shankar, a domestic help employed by the family.

During interrogation, Shiv Shankar confessed to his involvement in the murder and revealed that Anil Kumar, the husband of the deceased, had conspired and participated in the crime.

According to his statement, Seema was murdered at her residence on March 11. After killing her, the two accused wrapped her body in a bedsheet, tied it with a cable wire, and dumped it in the Sahibi river, also known as the Najafgarh drain, in an attempt to destroy evidence and evade detection.

Anil Kumar, who had been absconding since the day of the murder, was subsequently tracked down and arrested.

Evidence gathered during the investigation and the confession of his accomplice confirmed his involvement.

The deceased woman is survived by two children, adding a tragic dimension to an already grim case.

The murder appears to have been premeditated, and police are now delving deeper into the motive and circumstances that led to the crime.

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody as further investigation continues to uncover additional details and possible motives behind the murder.

Authorities have stated that the case remains under active investigation, and additional disclosures may follow as forensic analysis and witness testimonies are examined.