Northern Rly GM takes stock of ops amid rains

New Delhi: Northern Railway General Manager Shobhan Choudhuri held a review meeting with departmental heads and DRMs on Tuesday where he instructed officials to keep a strict vigil on the situation due to heavy rainfall and disruption in rail movement.



Deliberations were held on keeping focus on mobility enhancement and other developmental infrastructure works and safety on tracks. Choudhuri asked officials to maintain smooth rail movement without compromising safety.

Apart from performance review, the GM also released a safety booklet and presented Safety Awards to 5 vigilant employees for their contribution towards maintaining high standards for safety and security of passengers and railway property, said Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway.

He reviewed the work done over the zone in improving the maintenance standard of track, welds, joints and removal of scrap lying near the tracks. He instructed the divisions to expedite the works related with mobility enhancement and conducting drives to check the progress. He stressed upon the safety during the ongoing monsoon season and all efforts should be made to curb any kind of obstruction during operation of trains.

Choudhuri also said that whenever necessary and required the concerned staff should be counseled and trained. He said the monitoring of rail fractures and rail welds should be done extensively and no error should be made.

He emphasised upon minimising human failure in train operations. He also instructed the department heads and DRMs to maintain punctuality and keep pace for freight loading with safety as priority.