Northern Rly GM inspects Srinagar–Katra rail section

New Delhi: The general manager of Northern Railway, Ashok Kumar Verma, on Wednesday inspected the Srinagar–Katra rail section amid heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures in the Kashmir Valley.

During the visit, Verma reviewed passenger amenities at key stations including Srinagar, Pampore, Anantnag and Qazigund, assessing preparedness to ensure commuter comfort during the harsh winter. He also examined ongoing maintenance and construction work on tunnels and bridges along the route. Officials said the general manager personally checked critical track components such as points, switches and turnouts to ensure they remain operational in freezing conditions. He interacted with ground staff and track maintainers, seeking feedback on challenges faced during winter operations, and stressed the importance of their safety.

Verma directed officials to ensure the immediate availability of winter equipment and protective gear for field staff. He also reviewed other infrastructure projects in the region, urging officers to adhere to timelines despite adverse weather conditions.