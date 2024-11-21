Northern Railways launches Digital Life Certificate campaign

NEW DELHI: Northern Railways has launched its Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0, encouraging pensioners to adopt digital platforms for a hassle-free, paperless submission of life certificates. Special camps are being held throughout November 2024 at railway stations, divisional offices, and workshops. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the convenience of generating DLCs digitally, with banners and posters providing step-by-step instructions.

At the camps, staff and volunteers are assisting pensioners in transitioning to the digital process, reducing the time and effort involved. The initiative has received positive feedback, with pensioners appreciating the support provided. The camps will continue until the end of November.