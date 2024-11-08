Northern Railway’s efforts to manage festival crowds

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways made special arrangements at key stations to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals. This year, 7,663 special trains were operated, up from 4,500 last year, with Northern Railway playing a pivotal role in managing the festival rush.

Major stations like New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi, and Hazrat Nizamuddin saw the addition of temporary pandals equipped with essential facilities, such as lighting, pedestal fans, drinking water, toilets, and ticket counters. Regular monitoring ensured smooth station operations, including public lighting, air-conditioned waiting rooms, and fan services.

To manage the crowd, eastbound trains were parked at designated platforms with specific entry gates. Northern Railway also deployed unscheduled trains based on crowd numbers and the availability of additional coaches.