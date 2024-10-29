Northern Railway launches vigilance awareness week ‘24

NEW DELHI: Northern Railway launched its Vigilance Awareness Week for 2024 at Baroda House in New Delhi on 28 October.

This initiative, observed by all government bodies, aims to promote integrity and accountability, with this year’s theme being “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.” The inaugural session featured Central Vigilance commissioner P.K. Shrivastav as the special guest, alongside Railway Board chairman and CEO Satish Kumar and other officials.

Highlights included an audiovisual presentation on key case studies, the unveiling of the Indian Railway Vigilance Chronicle, and the NR Vigilance Bulletin. General Manager Ashok Kumar Verma administered an oath of integrity to Railway officials, while the event also showcased a lively Nukkad Natak performance and a poster exhibition, fostering engagement and awareness.