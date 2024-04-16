Northern Railway honours Dr Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Northern Railway celebrated the 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar at its Headquarters Office, Baroda House, New Delhi, on Monday. The event saw the participation of General Manager Northern Railway, Shobhan Chaudhuri, Additional General Manager, Ajay Singhal, alongside heads of various major departments, as well as union and association officials, who paid homage to Dr Ambedkar.

During the commemoration, General Manager NR Chaudhuri offered a floral tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar. In his address, he reflected on the life and character of Baba Saheb, emphasising the importance of adhering to his ideals and carrying out our responsibilities with integrity.