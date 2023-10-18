Northern Railway GM reviews ongoing projects, infra work

New Delhi: Northern Railway General Manager Shobhan Chaudhary held a review meeting with departmental heads of Northern Railway and DRMs. The focus of the meeting was on safety on tracks, safe running of trains, punctuality, business development and freight earnings.



Chaudhary extensively discussed the capex plan of Northern Railway to determine the completion, implementation, execution and progress

of new and ongoing projects and other developmental infrastructure work.

He reiterated that safety is the prime concern for Northern Railway. He reviewed the work done over the zone in improving the maintenance standard of track, welds and removal of scrap lying near the tracks. He instructed the divisions to intensify the drives to enhance the safety on tracks for safely running of trains and counsel the staff whenever necessary and required.

He said the monitoring of signals, rail fractures and rail welds should be done extensively and no error should be left. He stressed upon minimising human failure in train operation. He also instructed the department heads and DRMs, to maintain punctuality and keep pace for freight loading with safety as priority.

He added that the initiatives and concessions offered by the Railways should reach the clients. He also informed that, loading of food grains and other items have steadily increased with every passing month as Northern Railway is committed to provide safe, smooth and efficient services to its customers.