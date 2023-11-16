Northern Railway GM inspects NDLS to see Chhath arrangements

Northern Railway gears up for the festive season as Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager Northern Railway, inspects Chhath arrangements at New Delhi Railway Station. The railway has scheduled 880 trips for 109 pairs of special trains, with 809 heading East bound and 71 north, other bound, offering approximately 17.5 lakh additional seats.

Chaudhuri emphasised, “All efforts will be made to run eastbound trains from PF 16,” indicating a focus on efficient platform utilisation. The railway has set up a well-equipped Mini Control Room at New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Junction, and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations, providing 24x7 assistance. Along with “May I Help You” booths, separate ticket counters, and passenger holding areas to manage the festive rush.

To further enhance passenger experience, tentage arrangements, mobile toilets, reservation counters, LCD screens, and medical facilities have been strategically deployed. The railway is also augmenting staff, including commercial, RPF and RPSF, GRP staff, civil defence volunteers, and Scout and Guides, for crowd control and passenger support.

Chaudhuri assured, “All the rakes, including those of special trains, will be placed on platforms at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure.”