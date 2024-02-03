Northern Railway Budget for 2024-25 hiked to `25,343.86 cr

New Delhi: The Northern Railway Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 has been set at Rs 25,343.86 crore, a marginal increase compared to the previous year’s allotment of Rs 25,305.84 crore.



This Budget emphasises key areas and projects crucial for the railway’s development.

Notable highlights of the Budget include a substantial boost in various plan heads. The major plan heads with increased allocations are Computerisation (75 per cent higher than the previous year), Rolling Stock (89 per cent higher), Road Safety Works - Level Crossings (67 per cent higher), Road Safety Works - Road Over/Under Bridges (126 per cent higher), and Signalling & Telecommunication (37 per cent higher).

These allocations signify a commitment to enhancing technological infrastructure, ensuring safety, and improving connectivity.

The sanctioned works have been adequately funded to expedite their progress. Some of the sanctioned projects include the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla new line, Rishikesh-Karnprayag new line, and the Chandigarh-Baddi new line, among others. Doubling and traffic facility projects, such as Rajpura-Bathinda and Shakurbasti-Coaching Terminal, have also received substantial allocations.

The budget demonstrates a comprehensive approach by addressing various aspects of railway development, including infrastructure, safety measures, and passenger amenities. The emphasis on computerisation, safety works, and

customer amenities reflects

the Northern Railway’s commitment to modernization

and enhanced services. The plan outlay for the fiscal year 2024-25 encompasses diverse categories like new lines, doubling, traffic facilities, computerization, rolling stock, road safety works, track renewals, bridge works, signalling, and telecommunication, among others.

This Budgetary allocation aligns with the railway’s vision for upgrading and expanding its services, ensuring a safer and more efficient travel experience for passengers.

The increased outlay for key initiatives underscores the Northern Railway’s aims to meet the growing demands of the region and enhance the overall railway infrastructure.