Northeast Delhi: SDM and his staff assaulted, police registers case

New Delhi: Police on Saturday registered a case after the SDM of Karawal Nagar and his staff were allegedly assaulted when they had gone to inspect a jeans unit in northeast Delhi, officials said.



Sanjay Sondhi, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Karawal Nagar, filed a complaint with the police stating that around 1.45 pm, he along with staff members, visited a house in Amar Vihar to raid an illegal jeans colouring unit, they said.

The owner of the house, a head constable identified as Kuldeep Singh, along with some others, assaulted him and his staff and did not allow them to inspect the place, the officials said.

Kuldeep is posted in the Security Unit of Delhi Police, a senior police officer said.

The SDM and his staff were taken to GTB Hospital for medical examination, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 at Karawal Nagar police station, police said.