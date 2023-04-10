Northeast Delhi: Elderly couple found murdered

New Delhi: An elderly couple was allegedly murdered by slitting their throats in north east Delhi’s Gokulpuri area on Sunday night, the Delhi Police said on Monday. Police suspects that the double murder was committed with the intention of robbery as cash and jewelry were missing from the house. The deceased have been identified as 72-year-old Radheshyam Verma and 68-year-old Veena. Radheshyam Verma retired as the Vice Principal from a Delhi government school — Karol Bagh Model Basti. The couple’s body was found in his house in a pool of blood, said a senior police official.



A PCR call was received at 7:19 am on Monday regarding a double murder in G-245, street number 13/6, Bhagirathi Vihar. “A police team along with SHO Gokulpuri rushed to the spot where they found the body of the elderly couple lying in a bedroom on the ground floor of the two-storey house. Both were brutally murdered by slitting their throats. During the investigation, it was learned that the house was ransacked. The police have sent the bodies for autopsy, the police official added.

Further, the investigation revealed that the gate of the house was found broken and around Rs 4.5 lakh cash and some jewelry were missing. Radheshyam had recently received an advance of Rs 5 lakh to sell the rear portion of the house, they said.

DCP North East Joy Tirkey said that the crime team and FSL team were sent to the crime scene for the inspection and collection of evidence including fingerprints. “Our police team is scanning the CCTV footage in and around the surrounding of the victim’s house so that the suspects could be identified. We have registered a case of murder and robbery at the Gokalpuri police station. A team of the local police station and special staff have been constituted to work the case, out,” DCP North East Joy Tirkey said.

Radheshyam Verma (72) and his wife Veena (68) lived on the ground floor of their house. Meanwhile, the couple’s son Ravi Ratan Verma (38) lives on the first floor of the house with his wife Monika (29) and his 6-year-old son Jayesh. The family has been living in this house for the last 38 years.

Ravi Verma worked as a guest teacher in Mustafabad. He now runs a garment and cosmetic shop in the Johripur area. He had seen his parents last night at around 10.30 pm, the official added.