North-West Delhi Police target drugs, liquor & gambling

NEW DELHI: The North-West District of Delhi Police conducted 170 targeted raids over a 24-hour period between January 23 and January 24, leading to multiple arrests and significant seizures related to drugs, illicit liquor, illegal arms and gambling.

The intensive drive was part of strengthened preventive policing measures aimed at maintaining law and order and disrupting organised criminal activity in the district.

Police said nine drug peddlers were arrested during the operation, with 345 grams of ganja recovered. Officials described the action as part of a sustained effort to dismantle local drug supply networks and deter narcotics-related offences.

In a parallel crackdown on bootlegging, 21 individuals were apprehended and 616 litres of illicit liquor seized from various locations. Investigators said the liquor was being sourced from neighbouring states for illegal distribution within the district.

Action against illegal arms possession resulted in the arrest of 10 persons. Police recovered eight knives, two country-made pistols and 10 live cartridges, terming the seizures crucial for preventing violent crime.

Gambling dens were also targeted, leading to the arrest of 19 gamblers. Cash amounting to Rs 52,200, along with gambling paraphernalia, was seized. As part of preventive action, 54 persons were bound down under sections 126/170 of the BNSS, while 91 were booked under the Excise Act. Eighteen faced action under the Delhi Police Act, 895 individuals were detained for verification, and 60 vehicles were seized.