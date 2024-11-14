North-West Delhi: Drive carried out to remove encroachments

NEW DELHI: The Northern Range of the Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday carried out an ambitious drive to clear encroachment from Lala Jagat Narain Marg, Netaji Subhash Place, and Pitampura in Northwest Delhi. In an effort toward improving traffic flows and access for pedestrians, as many as 893 challans were issued for various violations.

The drive focused on the protection of parking for other vehicles as well as encroachers serving 284 e-challans, 589 VOCa challans, and another 20 challans to the vehicles that were towed away through cranes.

As the drive was between Wazirpur Depot and Madhuban Chowk, traffic congestion caused by vehicles parked illegally and roadside vendors had resulted in major disturbances.

The area is a commercial and residential zone that is very busy with nearby landmarks such as the Pacific Mall, residential complexes, and Pitampura Metro Station.

The Netaji Subhash Place Metro Station is a busy junction for both Yellow and Pink Lines that attracts high footfall and mostly gets congested.

The team, under the leadership of ACP Dheeraj Narang and Traffic Inspector Kuldeep Singh from Ashok Vihar Traffic Circle, planned to clear congestion and reclaim pedestrian space. Coordination was sought with the MCD through a meeting, and, on Wednesday, Traffic Police, officials from the MCD, and local police conducted a drive, which led to many items being confiscated and gigantic encroachments removed.

Since the operation, traffic flow on Lala Jagat Narain Marg has been greatly improved, and everybody—those who travel as well as passersby—is enjoying smooth movement of traffic.

The traffic police have vowed to continue surveillance in order to maintain continued access and order in one of the city’s busiest strips, a senior official said.