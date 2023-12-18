North East Cultural Festival ends amid riot of colours at CP

New Delhi: The heart of Delhi, Central Park at Connaught Place, came alive with the colours, rhythms and traditions of the North East as Delhi Tourism, in collaboration with the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), concluded its two-day North East Cultural Festival on Sunday.



Delhi Tourism took the initiative to organize this festival, recognizing the importance of fairs and festivals in preserving and promoting India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

The festival, held on December 16-17, featured a mesmerising array of folk dance performances, musical acts, and choreographed presentations, showcasing the cultural tapestry of the North East region.

On the inaugural day, attendees were treated to captivating performances, including Rikhampada from Arunachal Pradesh, Bihu Naach from Assam, Lai Haraoba from Manipur, Wangala from Meghalaya, and the soul-stirring rhythms of the Divine Connection rock band from Nagaland.

The choreographed folk dance titled “Colours of North-East India” added an extra layer of artistic brilliance to the event.

On the second day, Delhi’s Minister of Tourism Saurabh Bharadwaj graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, joined by dignitaries Niharika Rai, MD and CEO, DTTDC, Geetika Sharma (General Manager, DTTDC), and Prashanna Gogoi (Director, NEZCC).

The day’s performances included Chhei Lam and Cheraw from Mizoram, Njanta from Nagaland, Tamang Selo from Sikkim, and Hojagiri from Tripura. The musical talents of ‘6 Strings’ from

Assam and another spellbinding rendition of the choreographed folk dance “Colours of North East India” kept the audience enthralled.

The festival concluded on a high note with the distribution of certificates to the performers, capturing a group photo of all participants. A promise was made to reunite at the upcoming ‘Western Musical Carnival’ scheduled to take place at Kala Gram, Garden of Five Senses, from December 22 to 25.