'None of our demands heard': Homebuyers allege being harassed

noida: Irked over delayed registry of their flats, scores of homebuyers from several housing societies in Greater Noida West staged protest to press their demands, which they mentioned have not been heard for more than past one decade.

The homebuyers said that they have been waging a long battle of more than 12 years to get possession of their flats and their registries.

They alleged that there is a nexus between both the builder and the authority, due to which innocent homebuyers are being deliberately harassed.

On Sunday morning, residents from nearly 16 housing societies in Greater Noida West staged a protest at Ek Murti Gol Chakkar, raising the issue of flat registry. The residents gathered at the roundabout and raised slogans to remind the government again of their demand.

"Even after numerous protests by homebuyers on streets whether it is under scorching heat or chilling winters, none of our demands have been heard. It seems the authority is hand in glove with the builders as the actions which have been taken by the authority so far, are all flop," Abhishek Kumar, president, Noida Extension Flat Owner's Welfare Association (NEFOWA) said.

"At the time of elections, the political leaders only promise to get the registry done and to get houses but they disappear as soon as the elections are over. Even in the UP assembly elections 2022, the government had promised to solve the problems of the home buyers, but even after about 09 months, the home buyers are still bare handed," he added.

The homebuyers have said that they will continue to protest and will intensify with making more people join them. They said that the government should start the registry immediately and those who haven't got a house for 12 years should be given a house.

Residents of societies such as Upcountry, Supertech Eco Village 1, 2 & 3, Apex Golf Avenue, JM Florence, Casa Greens One, Amatra Homes, Ajnara Homes, Earthcon, La Residencia, La Salora, Gulshan Ballena, Victory One Central, Victory One Amara, Gaur City joined the protest on Sunday.