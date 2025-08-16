Nominations filed for MCD representatives to DDA

New Delhi: Nominations for the post of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) representatives to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) were officially filed on Saturday by Councillor BS Panwar, under the leadership of Leader of the House Shri Pravesh Wahi.

The process marks an important step in strengthening coordination between the MCD and the DDA, two civic bodies whose policies and projects directly shape the capital’s urban infrastructure and development. According to officials, the nominations were filed following due procedure and are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring the representation of municipal perspectives in the DDA’s planning framework.

Leader of the House Shri Pravesh Wahi emphasised the significance of the move, noting that representation from the MCD would ensure that the developmental requirements of Delhi’s diverse wards are better integrated into the broader urban planning process. “This nomination is not just procedural; it is a vital link to ensure that the needs of citizens at the grassroots level are reflected in citywide development,” he remarked.

Panwar expressed confidence that the representation would help address long-pending civic issues, particularly those concerning housing, land use, and infrastructure upgrades. With the nomination process now underway, the focus shifts to the forthcoming stages, where the representatives are expected to actively participate in shaping policies.