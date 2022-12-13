Noise pollution: Govt asks authorities to strictly impose fines on violators

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed designated authorities to strictly impose fines on noise rule violators and submit action taken reports every month.



The Environment department, in an order dated November 29, asked all deputy commissioners (revenue), sub-divisional magistrates, assistant commissioners of police control room and traffic police, sub-divisional police officers, and chairman and member secretary of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to "ensure that local sources of noise pollution are completely curbed" in the national capital.

"DPCC directions issued on June 25, 2021, regarding adoption of the scale of compensation for violation of noise rules be complied with in letter and spirit. Monthly ATR (action taken report) needs to be submitted," read the order issued by Principal Secretary (Environment) Anil Kumar Singh.

According to the DPCC, violation of noise rules may attract a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh.

A loudspeaker or a public address system cannot be used without permission from authorities, according to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules.

It also cannot be used between 10 pm and 6 am except in closed premises such as auditorium, conference rooms, community and banquet halls for communication.

Violators of the rules for the use of loudspeakers and public address systems are liable to a fine of Rs 10,000.

Violations of norms with respect to the use of generator sets and construction equipment is punishable by a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively.