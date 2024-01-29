Noida’s woes: ‘Need more focused approach’

Noida: Senior BJP leader Gopal Krishna Agarwal on Saturday highlighted the problems faced by home buyers, industries, and residents’ bodies in Noida and Greater Noida, saying a more committed and focused approach was required to resolve their issues.

Agarwal also pointed out the missing panchayati raj system of governance in several villages here and batted for its revival as he launched the ‘Sankalp 2024: Vision Document’, a white paper on the issues concerning Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency and its possible solutions. “There are several problems that the residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar face, including home buyers, industrialists, residents’ welfare associations, and apartment owners’ associations,” the BJP national spokesperson said at a programme in Greater Noida.

“There is potential in the district... but when we talk about the problems of Gautam Buddh Nagar, then somewhere

the matters get stuck at the level of all three local authorities. A more focused approach is needed to resolve them,” Agarwal said.