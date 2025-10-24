Noida’s Sector 126 to get ₹4.5 cr model road

Noida: The Noida Authority has announced plans to construct a model road in Sector 126 with an estimated budget of Rs 4.5 crore. This will be the third model road project in the city aimed at improving urban infrastructure and traffic management.

According to officials, the proposed stretch will feature modern amenities, upgraded drainage systems, dedicated pedestrian pathways, and organised parking facilities. The initiative is part of the Authority’s broader plan to enhance connectivity and ensure better road safety across key sectors.

“The design emphasises universal accessibility with features like ramps and tactile flooring for the visually impaired. It also integrates smart road

infrastructure, including energy‑efficient lighting and secure pedestrian crossings,” a senior official said

The upcoming road project will feature granite and stamped concrete pavements, decorative lamp posts, benches, landscaped plantations, and artistic sculptures to elevate its overall aesthetic appeal.

According to Senior Manager Satendra Giri, the tender process was initiated and bids were received after approval from CEO Lokesh M.

“The Authority is now in the process of finalising the agency that will execute the project,” he said.Earlier this year, a beautification project worth Rs 4 crore was approved for Sector 67, following the successful implementation of the city’s first model road connecting Shashi Chowk to Noida City Centre.

The other two roads includes Shashi Chowk project, spanning 1.2 km from Shashi Chowk near Golf Course metro station to Noida City Centre, which included walkways, sculptures, benches, smart poles with panic buttons, mobile charging points, bus bays, and WiFi zones. Also designed by Orionn Architects, it drew inspiration from global cities like Singapore, London, and New York.

Another road in Sector 67, whose contractor selection process is ongoing, will transform a 500-metre stretch along DS Road into a safe, accessible, and visually appealing public space. It will feature tree-lined pedestrian walkways, landscaped greenery, decorative

lighting, sculptures, benches, bollards, and ramps for differently-abled access.

Officials said these projects are part of Noida Authority’s ongoing efforts to make public spaces greener, safer, and more accessible.