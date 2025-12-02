Noida’s Jungle Trail Park opens, entry set at ₹120/person

Noida: The much-awaited Jungle Trail Park located near the Mahamaya Flyover in Sector-94 is set to open for visitors from Monday, December 1.The park was formally inaugurated by Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh. As per the Noida Authority’s announcement, the inauguration ceremony took place at 10:30 am on Monday, following which the park became fully accessible to the public.

Developed at a cost of ₹25 crore,the park stands out for its unique concept featuring over 650 sculptures of animals and birds, all crafted from scrap and iron. Constructed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the park had been opened earlier on a trial basis to gather public feedback. Visitors will be able to enter the park through the designated gate located beneath the Mahamaya Flyover.

The Jungle Trail Park offers a blend of nature, creativity, and adventure. Thrill seekers can enjoy activities such as rock climbing, zip lining, zip cycling, and other adventure games specially designed to give a forest-like experience. According to the park authorities, construction began in June 2024, and the project has been completed in record time.

Spread across 18.27 acres, the park is divided into three thematic zones. The first zone houses facilities such as parking, a 1,000-seat amphitheatre, a food court, and an exhibition area. Parking arrangements include space for eight buses and 76 four-wheelers. The second zone, covering 8.77 acres, features a tropical rainforest, grassland, and wetland ecosystem. The third zone, spread over 5.45 acres, showcases themes like the Iceland Ocean, temperate forest, and polar region.

Entry to the Jungle Trail Park has been fixed at ₹120 per person. Visitors can make the payment either online or in cash at the gate.

The Noida Authority’s garden department has officially confirmed the park’s opening, marking a new recreational spot for the city’s residents.