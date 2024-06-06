Noida’s elevated road reopens after resurfacing and repairs

Noida: In a bid to benefit commuters and enhance their driving experience, the Noida’s elevated road which is considered as one of the city’s main arteries has been repaired, resurfaced and opened once again for the public after being partially closed for nearly a week, said officials.



The 4.8 km long elevated road, connecting Vishwabharti Public School to Shoprix Mall in Sector-61, was constructed at a cost of Rs 480 crore.

The project commenced on 15th October 2014, the deadline for completion was 14th October 2017, however, the road was opened to traffic in January 2017.

For the past seven years, the road is used daily by thousands of commuters and office goers. At some of the portions there were visible wear and tear which required resurfacing and repairs.

In March 2024, the Noida Authority hired a private company to resurface the entire road, costing Rs 14.5 crore.

With the help of Gautam Buddh Nagar police traffic department, an alternate traffic diversion plan was implemented for the repairing works.

Restriction on the traffic movement on the carriageway from Sector 60 to Sector 18 also caused traffic snarls and problems to commuters.

As per officials, the first two layers of resurfacing have been completed and a final layer will be laid soon. “After completing the resurfacing works at the elevated road, the daytime traffic has been allowed.

“However, the traffic restrictions will be applicable from 11pm to 6 am and vehicles will not be allowed in night at the elevated road.

“The first layer of resurfacing was completed on May 17 on both sides and the second layer of resurfacing on the Sector 18 to Sector 60 side is also complete.

“The final resurfacing layer on the remaining portion is expected to be finished within two weeks. Night restrictions shall remain from Sector 60 to Sector 18,” said Anil

Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-traffic).

The traffic plan followed during resurfacing work entail lane from Sector-18 to Sector-61 in phases.

Two out of the three lanes on this road remain closed off with barricades, leaving one lane open for traffic.

During peak morning and evening hours, traffic is diverted under the elevated road to manage the vehicle flow effectively.