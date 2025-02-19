Noida’s annual flower exhibition returns

Noida: The Noida Authority and Floriculture Association are set to host the 37th Vasant Utsav, an annual flower exhibition, from February 20 to 23 at the Helipad Ground/Shivalik Park in Sector-33A.

Drawing inspiration from the Maha Kumbh, this year’s exhibition centres on the ‘Triveni Sangam of Prayagraj’. Visitors will encounter a spectacular floral entrance and a towering 30-35 foot reproduction of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The exhibition welcomes all visitors free of charge from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm throughout the four-day event.

Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) Vandana Tripathi said extensive preparations for smooth operations.

Invitations have reached schools, businesses, universities, and resident welfare associations (RWAs), with comprehensive arrangements ensuring the event’s success.

The exhibition showcases 350+ flower displays, 40 vendors, and 80+ stalls. Events include flower shows, gardening workshops, dance performances, a painting contest, and a laser show. Educational sessions cover planting, composting, and fire safety. Food stalls and street theatre add to the experience.