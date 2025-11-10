Noida’s 7X sectors to get cleaner supply under new Ganga water proj

Noida: Residents of Noida’s 7X sectors are set to receive improved drinking water supply as a new Ganga water project was inaugurated on Sunday. The initiative, launched by local MLA Pankaj Singh, will provide 40 million litres per day (MLD) of Ganga water to sectors struggling with high Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels in their existing supply.

The new distribution line has been laid from Ghaziabad directly to Noida’s Sector-116 underground reservoir complex. Through this line, 36.5 cusecs of Ganga water will reach Noida daily, with 40 MLD specifically allocated for the 7X sectors. According to Noida Authority General Manager R. P. Singh, the project has been completed at a cost of Rs 2.47 crore. The supply will benefit Sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, and 79, along with adjoining areas such as Sector 71. “With this development, residents are expected to get relief from the long-standing issue of high TDS levels, which made the tap water hard and unsuitable for drinking,” Singh said.

He added that the Sector-116 reservoir, with a capacity of 5 MLD, will store and circulate Ganga water up to eight times a day to ensure consistent pressure and availability.

Until now, Ganga water for the 7X sectors was supplied from the Sector-50 reservoir, which could cater only to limited portions of Sectors 76 and 77. This restricted capacity had forced households to rely on borewell-mixed water, pushing TDS levels as high as 3,000 ppm. Complaints about the issue had even reached the Chief Minister’s Office recently.

Residents have welcomed the new arrangement, expressing hope that it will end their drinking water woes. Amit Vikram Singh, a resident of Grand Ajnara Heritage society, said the enhanced supply would finally provide clean and safe water to residents.

“We request the authorities to extend water supply timings, especially during the afternoon slot, by one to one-and-a-half hours in addition to the existing morning and evening schedules,” he said.

Similar appeals have been made by other residents as well. Noida Authority officials assured that with the fresh inflow of Ganga water, both the quality and consistency of supply would significantly improve from Sunday evening onwards.