Noida youth kills father over property row, sleeps beside body overnight

NOIDA: A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his father with a brick over a property dispute and reportedly slept beside the body overnight, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place in Sarfabad village on Saturday night when the victim, identified as Gautam (43), was sleeping on a cot in his room. His son, Uday, allegedly smashed his head repeatedly with a brick, leading to his death.

“The accused admitted that after the assault, he slept in the same room next to his father’s body through the night,” a police officer said.

Police said that, besides the property dispute, Uday has confessed that his father’s refusal to give him money for liquor and daily expenses also drove him to murder his father.

The matter came to light after the victim’s brother filed a complaint on Sunday, alleging that Gautam had been murdered by his son. Uday was subsequently arrested, and a case has been lodged under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 113 Police Station, officials said.Police said they have recovered the brick used in the crime.