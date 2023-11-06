Noida: Woman killed by brother and sister-in-law over property

Noida: A 22-year-old woman, resident of Sadarpur in Sector 45 of Noida, was killed by her brother and his wife over a property dispute, said officials on Sunday.



As per police, an unidentified body was recovered from Sisana village in Baghpat on the morning of November 2 which was burning. Police were alerted by villagers and the body was taken into custody.

After three days of investigations, police identified the body as Manisha Chauhan, a resident of Sadarpur in sector 45 of Noida who worked at a private tech company in sector 57 of Noida.

Police on Sunday arrested her brother Vivek Chauhan and sister-in-law Shikha Chauhan for plotting the murder. Their accomplice Pawan Kumar, a resident of Sisana village in Baghpat who was also involved in the crime, is absconding at the moment, said Manish Kumar Mishra, Additional SP, Baghpat.

Police said that the dispute over property started in the family after the death of her father around 12 years ago. Manisha’s brother wanted to sell their property in sector 43 of Noida worth crores but she was not willing.

“During interrogations the accused confessed to the crime. They said that they killed the woman at their house in Noida by strangling her with a scarf and later dumped the body in Baghpat after ferrying it in a car. The body was

recovered next morning which was lying burning in garbage,” Mishra added.

Mishra informed that an FIR has been registered against the three accused under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) against three persons.

Police also revealed that her brother wanted to kill her for property while his wife wanted to eliminate her to hide

a dark secret.

“Manisha came to know about her sister-in-law’s relations with Pawan and opposed it. She would tell her husband that Pawan is her distant relative but Manisha knew the truth. That man was also involved in her killing and is a resident of Baghpat who is presently at large,” Mishra told the Millennium Post.