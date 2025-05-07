Noida woman dies after jumping before Metro

Noida: A young woman died after she allegedly jumped in front of a metro train at Golf Course Metro Station in Noida on Tuesday. According to police, the deceased was identified as Simmi (25), who was employed at a private firm in Noida and lived in Salarpur village of Noida. Police said that the incident occurred

around 12:30 pm. CCTV footage showed the woman arriving at Golf Course Metro Station with a man, apparently headed to Delhi.

As a train approached platform No.1, she suddenly jumped onto the tracks. Police took the body for post-mortem, informed her family, and began an investigation. No complaint has been filed yet. The train service

was later reversed.