Noida: Woman, 3-yr-old daughter die after jumping from 4th floor

Noida: A 32-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter died allegedly after they jumped off a multi-storey residential building in Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The woman jumped off the fourth floor with her two daughters. The other daughter, aged 4, suffered injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, an officer said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said the incident took place at the rented accommodation of the woman in Barola village under Sector 49 Police Station limits during the day.

“When alerted about the incident, the local police team reached the spot and all three were taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared the woman and one of the children dead,” Mishra said.

“The other daughter is undergoing treatment. The family members of the woman have reached the hospital,” the officer added.